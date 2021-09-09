Advertisement

Pakistani Actress Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed and have found themselves in hot water after the music video of Bilal’s song “Qubool” attracted angry responses for being shot at the Wazir Khan Mosque in Lahore.

Arrest warrants have been issued in Lahore against actress and singer in connection with a case pertaining to the shooting of their music video in the historic Wazir Khan mosque.

According to a report in Geo.tv, the warrants against Saba and Bilal were issued by a judicial magistrate for their failure to appear before the court.

In August, The Akbari Gate police registered a case against Saba Qamar and Bilal Saeed on the complaint of lawyer Farhat Manzoor.

The FIR was registered under Section 295 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The case was registered on a court order against the duo

A short clip of Qamar and Saeed at the historic mosque went viral on social media. The video drew strong reactions from religious circles.

Saba Qamar replied to the criticism in a series of tweets, saying the clip was a “prologue to the music video featuring a Nikkah scene. It was neither shot with any sort of playback music nor has it been edited to the music track,” she said on Twitter.

Saba Qamar has featured opposite late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan in the 2017 film ‘Hindi Medium’ by Saket Chaudhary.

Bilal Saeed is popularly known for his numbers such as ‘2 Number’, ‘Adhi adhi raat’, ‘12 saal’ and ‘No make-up’.

