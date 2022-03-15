Pakistani actress Saba Qamar, who is receiving lot of positive response for her recently launched show ‘Mrs & Mr Shameem’, is chuffed with the audience reaction to the show and her portrayal of the fearless and relentless Umaina.

Saba made her debut in Bollywood with the 2017 release ‘Hindi Medium’ where she shared the screen with the late Irrfan Khan. Having worked in ‘Hindi Medium’ and now ‘Mrs & Mr Shameem’ on this side of the border, Saba shares names of some iconic Bollywood directors whom she looks forward to working with in the future.

Saba Qamar said, “Since ‘Hindi Medium’ and now ‘Mrs & Mr Shameem’, I have been receiving much love from my fans and followers from India. It gives me immense pleasure to see that my work is appreciated and given due credit.”

She continued, “‘Hindi Medium’ was a unique experience that I will cherish for the rest of my life. It changed and moulded me in so many ways.”

Saba Qamar added that she connects with the stories from certain Bollywood directors, who have a knack for telling stories that make a difference.

Listing her favourite directors of the current era of Hindi cinema, Saba said, “When I look at the evolving Bollywood industry, I feel stories narrated by Mr Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Anurag Basu, Imtiaz Ali, and Vishal Bhardwaj resonate with me extensively. These are four of my favourite directors from the industry I look forward to working with in the future.”

Talking about ‘Mrs & Mr Shameem’, the Zindagi original is a distinctive love story of a pure bond graduating from friendship to growing old together and everything in between. The show is currently available to stream on ZEE5.

