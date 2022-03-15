Bollywood’s chocolate boy, Ranbir Kapoor has given us many movies to find solace in. Out of all his heart warming movie, Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani stays in our minds rent free.

But what if we say that there are many things you surely might have missed out from the Ayan Mukerji’s directorial? No worries a Twitteratti has now decoded it all in his/her Twitter thread.

So a Twitteratti whose account is called that Ishq-e-Fillum has pointed us out that we may have missed a lot of little things from Ranbir Kapoor’s Wake Up Sid. From RK’s character’s love for Harry Potter to the movie having some connection to Kapoor’s film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, everything is now out in open!

So the Twitter thread first started with showing us the Mumbai Beat magazine which was kept on Ranbir Kapoor’s character (Sid’s) table. The next tweet talks about how Sid (RK) scribbles Harry Potter words (Like Hogwarts and Hagrid) on his test paper expressing his love for the world-famous movie franchise.

In the very first shot of the movie, we can see a copy of the "Mumbai Beat" magazine on Sid's desk. pic.twitter.com/44pcH3U73T — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) March 12, 2022

In the final exam that Sid takes, you can see that he has played a weird crossword of sorts with the names of Harry Potter characters on his question paper. pic.twitter.com/DKhH1zcxVY — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) March 12, 2022

The next thread talks about how a scene of the movie in which Sid has bought two copies of the same game- Skate. The tweet read and explained, “Maybe it’s intentional to show us he’s that rich.” The next tweet pointed out that RK’s character did have an ex-girlfriend in the movie called Panchami Ghavri. Explaining the scene the tweet read, “We get a glimpse of Sid’s inbox. Most of them are random messages but you can spot a pattern in msgs sent by someone named “Panchami Ghavri.” Messages include ” I’m over you” and “I want you back” so clearly there were things left unresolved.” The tweet also revealed that Panchami was an assistant director on the set.

For reasons I do not understand, Sid can be seen buying 2 copies of the same game. Maybe it's intentional to show us he's that rich! pic.twitter.com/XcyrD9ne0u — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) March 12, 2022

Here's one thing that I absolutely loved discovering. Sid has an ex! In one of the scenes, we get a glimpse of Sid's inbox. Most of them are random messages but you can spot a pattern in msgs sent by someone named "Panchami Ghavri" pic.twitter.com/aUFgl4UO1v — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) March 12, 2022

Messages include " I'm over you" and "I want you back" so clearly there were things left unresolved. Panchami was an AD on the film and this was probably just to make the inbox more realistic but imagine the possibilities this has opened for a possible sequel. — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) March 12, 2022

Apart from all the other thread the two that caught our attention was how the Twitter account pointed out a possible way filmmaker Ayan Mukerji can make a cinematic Universe after he picked up detail from Wake Up Sid and used it in the 2013 release Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The Tweet read, “Another thing that I noticed, the sign that we see in Aisha’s apartment can also be seen outside Bunny’s apartment in “Ye Jawani Hai Deewani“, Ayan Mukerji’s second film. We need a Ayan Mukerji Cinematic Universe asap.”

Another thing that I noticed, the sign that we see in Aisha's apartment can also be seen outside Bunny's apartment in "Ye Jawani Hai Deewani", Ayan Mukerji's second film. We need a Ayan Mukerji Cinematic Universe asap. pic.twitter.com/2cNVDAkBV0 — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) March 12, 2022

Lastly what intrigued us is how we finally got to know Aisha’s (Konkana Sen Sharma) salary in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Wake Up Sid. The Twitter account revealed the deet by writing, “Btw in case, someone was wondering, Aisha’s salary is Rs. 28,000. I am not sure how good or bad this was in 2008 but remember that Aisha had no experience and moved to a new city without a job in hand.”

Btw in case, someone was wondering, Aisha's salary is Rs. 28,000. I am not sure how good or bad this was in 2008 but remember that Aisha had no experience and moved to a new city without a job in hand. pic.twitter.com/SeOgT6ydBl — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) March 12, 2022

There are many more little things revealed via tweets, check them out:

Speaking of things found in Aisha's apartment, this Madhubala photograph that she picks up while shopping for her house does end up adorning her wall and we can see it at multiple points during the film. pic.twitter.com/pbITbzqq09 — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) March 12, 2022

One of the walls in Aisha's apartment also has the following lines from the famous song "Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo". Waqt ki qaid mein zindagi hai magar

Chand ghadiyan yahi hai jo azaad hai pic.twitter.com/6Pb538CsOv — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) March 12, 2022

Here are all the "New Girl In The City" drafts/articles that Aisha writes before getting published. pic.twitter.com/CKj8JP8rHy — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) March 12, 2022

Another thing that I love about the movie is the attention to detail. In a scene, we see this pin-up board where they are planning the next issue. When they finally reveal the published magazine towards the end of the movie, it's fairly consistent with this. pic.twitter.com/LB7gbq1C2P — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) March 12, 2022

In the song "Wake Up Sid remix", Sid's iPod mentions Amit Trivedi and the multiple background pieces that play throughout the movie. If only we could get hold of this iPod. Till then, we have this:https://t.co/Xiu9QfSj9E pic.twitter.com/uEQ69fK5sy — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) March 12, 2022

And finally, a major point of the film is Sid discovering his passion for photography. The photographs attributed to Sid in the movie were actually clicked by @PabloVikasso. I reached out to him last week to confirm and he was super nice about it! Give him a follow. pic.twitter.com/oYzuKVX8BA — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) March 12, 2022

