A Twitter Post Breaks Down Small Details From Ranbir Kapoor's Wake Up Sid
Bollywood’s chocolate boy, Ranbir Kapoor has given us many movies to find solace in. Out of all his heart warming movie, Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani stays in our minds rent free.

But what if we say that there are many things you surely might have missed out from the Ayan Mukerji’s directorial? No worries a Twitteratti has now decoded it all in his/her Twitter thread.

So a Twitteratti whose account is called that Ishq-e-Fillum has pointed us out that we may have missed a lot of little things from Ranbir Kapoor’s Wake Up Sid. From RK’s character’s love for Harry Potter to the movie having some connection to Kapoor’s film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, everything is now out in open!

So the Twitter thread first started with showing us the Mumbai Beat magazine which was kept on Ranbir Kapoor’s character (Sid’s) table. The next tweet talks about how Sid (RK) scribbles Harry Potter words (Like Hogwarts and Hagrid) on his test paper expressing his love for the world-famous movie franchise.

The next thread talks about how a scene of the movie in which Sid has bought two copies of the same game- Skate. The tweet read and explained, “Maybe it’s intentional to show us he’s that rich.” The next tweet pointed out that RK’s character did have an ex-girlfriend in the movie called Panchami Ghavri. Explaining the scene the tweet read, “We get a glimpse of Sid’s inbox. Most of them are random messages but you can spot a pattern in msgs sent by someone named “Panchami Ghavri.” Messages include ” I’m over you” and “I want you back” so clearly there were things left unresolved.” The tweet also revealed that Panchami was an assistant director on the set.

Apart from all the other thread the two that caught our attention was how the Twitter account pointed out a possible way filmmaker Ayan Mukerji can make a cinematic Universe after he picked up detail from Wake Up Sid and used it in the 2013 release Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The Tweet read, “Another thing that I noticed, the sign that we see in Aisha’s apartment can also be seen outside Bunny’s apartment in “Ye Jawani Hai Deewani“, Ayan Mukerji’s second film. We need a Ayan Mukerji Cinematic Universe asap.”

Lastly what intrigued us is how we finally got to know Aisha’s (Konkana Sen Sharma) salary in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Wake Up Sid. The Twitter account revealed the deet by writing, “Btw in case, someone was wondering, Aisha’s salary is Rs. 28,000. I am not sure how good or bad this was in 2008 but remember that Aisha had no experience and moved to a new city without a job in hand.”

There are many more little things revealed via tweets, check them out:

