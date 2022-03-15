Rajkumar Santoshi’s 1994 comedy Andaz Apna Apna – which failed to leave a lasting impression at the box office upon its release, is considered a cult film today. The film, that saw Aamir Khan and Salman Khan play Amar Manohar and Prem Bhopali respectively, starred an array of including Raveena Tandon, Karishma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor and more.

Advertisement

As per a recent article, the makers of the film are all set to give the audiences a sequel to the film. In fact, the film is currently in the scripting stage and the director also revealed whether the Khan superstars will reprise their roles in the film.

Advertisement

As per a recent Pinkvilla report, Andaz Apna Apna director Rajkumar Santoshi met Aamir Khan on the occasion of his 57th birthday at his residence. While there, the duo reportedly reminisced their days, shooting the multi-starrer that also features Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and more. While the report states that the two didn’t discuss work or their upcoming projects, it noted that the director revealed that he is writing a script for Andaz Apna Apna 2.

The site reported Rajkumar Santoshi saying, “I am writing the script, but I should be satisfied with the final story too. So when the script is ready, we will think about the star cast and everything. Meanwhile, I have other films in the pipeline too.” So is the original ‘Amar’ Aamir Khan and ‘Prem’ Salman Khan feature in Andaz Apna Apna 2? Answering this query regarding the sequel the filmmaker said, “We haven’t thought about it yet, if the story requires it then we will see.”

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Antim. He will soon feature in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Godfather, Tiger 3 and an extended cameo role in Pathaan. Aamir Khan on the other hand is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is scheduled to release on August 11, 2022.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Kashmir Files Director Vivek Agnihotri Now Hints At A Web Series On Kashmiri Pandits Post Massive Success Of The Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube