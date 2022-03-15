Reacting to the silence of a normally vocal section of Bollywood on The Kashmir Files, the film’s director, Vivek Agnihotri, said: “It is not important.”

Advertisement

Holding back no punches, Agnihotri said: “India is changing. Old established orders are coming down and collapsing. In the movie, too, we refer to the establishment. There is a dialogue by Pallavi Joshi’s character, who says, “Hukumat kisiki bhi ho, system to hamara hai (Whosoever be at the helm, the system is ours).”

Advertisement

Vivek Agnihotri then added: “But this is now coming to an end as the reality and truth comes out. ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true account. The movie is about real people and their tragedy. It is not about Bollywood. People are talking.”