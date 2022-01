Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar reported on Saturday that he has tested positive for Covid-19 despite being double vaccinated.

Advertisement

The ‘Fashion’ director, who is experiencing mild symptoms, has urged his social media followers to not take the virus lightly. He also notified people, who have come in contact with him in the recent past, to get themselves tested.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, Bhandarkar said: “I have tested positive for Covid. Been fully vaccinated but experiencing mild symptoms. Have isolated myself. Those who came in contact with me kindly get yourself tested. Please be safe and follow Covid-19 protocols.”

Check out the tweet shared by Madhur Bhandarkar below:

I have tested positive for Covid. Been Fully vaccinated but experiencing Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself. Those who came in contact with me in kindly get yourself tested. Please be safe & follow covid-19 protocols 🙏 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) January 8, 2022

As Mumbai registered 20,971 additions to its caseload on Friday, Bollywood celebrities have been coming down with Covid with alarming regularity. Those who have tested positive include the veteran Prem Chopra as well as Boney Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, John Abraham, Vishal Dadlani, Swara Bhaskar, Mrunal Thakur, Arjun Kapoor, Alaya F, Ranvir Shorey, Amrita Arora, Prateik Babbar, and Kubbra Sait.

Must Read: Aamir Khan To Take Laal Singh Chaddha To US, Hold Special Screening For Tom Hanks?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube