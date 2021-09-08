Advertisement

Rajat Bedi, who is well known for his character in the famous Koi… Mill Gaya, is likely to get arrested due to his negligence while driving, as he hits a man with his car. Scroll down to know more.

Mumbai Police on Wednesday had charged the actor after a local citizen was hit by his car on Monday evening and died on Tuesday night at a hospital in Mumbai. The police claimed that the actor will be arrested if he is found guilty. Senior inspector of D N Nagar police station Milind Kurde confirmed the given statement over the case.

As per the reports on Rajat Bedi’s case provided by the police, the accident that happened on Monday took place around 6:30 pm and the place of the accident was said to be near the Shitladevi bus stop on the link road.

It was informed that Rajat Bedi was heading towards his house in Juhu which was after the actor had completed his other work when he hit the pedestrian. The victim who was hit in this car accident was identified as Rajesh Bauddha alias Rajesh Doot, who was a 39-year-old resident who resided in a slum in Andheri (West). Rajesh is a labour worker and his family includes his wife and two daughters.

In a statement an officer said that: “After the accident, Bedi rushed the victim to Cooper Hospital and then came to the police station to report the matter. The actor claimed that the pedestrian was drunk and suddenly came in front of the car and was jaywalking. We will find out who is negligent but as per prima facie evidence, we registered an FIR against Bedi.”

After the incident was reported an FIR was filed against Bedi under Section 304A and of the IPC and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act for rash and negligent driving, resulting in unfortunate damage. Concluding the statement the officer said that, “We checked the CCTV cameras but did not get any lead. We are trying to find witnesses in the case.”

