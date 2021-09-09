Advertisement

With the national chain of multiplexes not opening their gates for the Hindi version of Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivii due to the issue around two week window for the OTT release, the film practically has a very low count of screens on which it is arriving. As it is, Maharashtra is closed while majority of other states have the 50% cap. Moreover, there are night shows restrictions as well on some states. Now with only standalone multiplexes and single screens bringing on the film, one can’t expect great opening day numbers for the Kangana starrer.

Recently when Chehre released, it brought in around 50 lakhs on the first day. Of course, Thalaivii is a much bigger film but then lack of screens is a deterrent. Its promo has made a thumping impact and the initial reactions are quite positive as well. However, what’s needed is the adequate showcasing and that’s what’s hitting the plans. One just waits to see if the collections of Thalaivii manage to go past the 50 lakhs mark on the first day.

Thalaivii is releasing in Tamil and Telugu as well, and especially in the Tamil version, one can expect far better footfalls due to the local flavour. However, this is the first major release after long even down south and hence one waits to see how big do the first day numbers turn out to be there. On a different day and time, Thalaivi could well have been an event film but for now, it would be all about wait-n-watch when it comes to gauging audience reactions.

