Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, who charmed everyone with her antics in Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, has finally made her acting debut with an ad. With that netizens saw a glimpse of Shanaya’s acting skills.

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared the commercial, and wrote, “Oh my god, @shanayakapoor02! Your hair looks gorgeous. But are you sure you have seen a bowl of spaghetti before? Thank you for this gem.”

Seeing Shanaya Kapoor’s full potential, some netizens were impressed while others compared her with best friend and actor Ananya Pandey.

One netizen reacted to Shanaya Kapoor’s ad and commented, “Why do all of them sound the same??,” while another commented about her privileged life, “Man she got an ad before debut now thats privledge,” others directly compared her with Ananya Panday, “Why she is so Ananya,” and “Second Ananya Panday, why can’t you act natural without overreaction.”

There are other section of people who trolled her for being a product of nepotism, a user commented, “Bloody nepotism starkid,” another wrote, “Nepotism mafia, launching a star kid,” and “Plz promote some good talent, these girls are super bad actresses.”

Shanaya’s father, Sanjay came out in support of his daughter and shared the commercial in his Instagram, he wrote, “The shoot seems real fun @the_misfit_way! Love the way you devoured that bowl of pasta @shanayakapoor02. @maheepkapoor take notes.”

Meanwhile, Shanaya is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Dharma Production; the young actress announced the happy news a few months ago in her first Instagram post, she wrote, “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @DharmaMovies, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad.”

