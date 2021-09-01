Advertisement

Dilip Kumar’s wife and veteran actress Saira Banu was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai. The Padosan actress was reportedly having blood pressure issues and is now shifted to the ICU. Scroll below to read more details.

It’s been three days since the veteran actress was having blood pressure issues and hence was admitted to the hospital.

ANI took to their Twitter handle to give an update on the actresses’ health and wrote, “Actor Saira Banu, wife of late veteran actor Dilip Kumar, was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai after she complained of issues related to blood pressure three days ago. She has been shifted to the ICU ward today”.

Actor Saira Banu, wife of late veteran actor Dilip Kumar, was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai after she complained of issues related to blood pressure three days ago. She has been shifted to the ICU ward today pic.twitter.com/wQKKh0ILB0 — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2021

We wish a speedy recovery to Saira Banu.

Earlier in July this year, Dilip Kumar passed away after suffering from prolonged illness and was under the supervision of doctors at Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai.

The actor was in critical condition for months. He was admitted due to age-related issues and was dealing with breathlessness. Dilip Saab’s family friend, Faisal Farooqui shared the heartbreaking news of the legendary actor passing away on the actor’s official Twitter handle.

Farooqui shared, “With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return. – Faisal Farooqui.”

Amid everything, Saira Banu was there with the late actor, Dilip Kumar. She was taking care of him and would accompany him to the hospital and wherever required. She really was his true companion and his passing away left a void in her heart. We wish a speedy recovery to Saira Banu. For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

