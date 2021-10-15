Salman Khan is a superstar who has left an impression on all since his debut as a lead actor in Maine Pyar Kiya. But did you know he wasn’t the original choice to play his first ‘Prem’ role? This film, which also marked director Sooraj Barjatya and actress Bhagyashree’s debut, was originally offered to actor Piyush Mishra, who till now doesn’t know why he let the offer pass.

Advertisement

While Salman has in the past admitted that the casting for his debut film was a patchy road and he almost did not get the film, Piyush revealed it was initially offered to him. Read on to know all he has to say about it.

Advertisement

During an interaction at the Sahitya Aaj Tak literature festival in 2018, Piyush Mishra got candid about being approached for the role before Salman Khan and saying no. He said, “I really don’t know why I did not do Maine Pyar Kiya. Director Sooraj Barjatya had called me. I did not go. The lead actress, Bhagyashree, was already selected. The lead actor wasn’t final. Barjatya wanted to launch me. I looked good those days.”

Continuing further about rejecting Maine Pyar Kiya – that established Salman Khan as a promising newcomer, Piyush Mishra said, “But I really do not know why I did not take the offer. I am not a fool to let an opportunity like this pass. People say I didn’t do it for my love for theatre but that is not true. I should have done it”.

Piyush further added that he does not regret missing out on the blockbuster romantic drama. He said, “I don’t think about what could have happened if I had taken that up.”

Besides Salman Khan and Bhagyashree, Maine Pyar Kiya also starred Alok Nath, Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo, Rajeev Verma, Ajit Vachani, and Laxmikant Berde. As per reports, the film was made on a budget of ₹20 million and emerged as a commercial success, with a worldwide gross of ₹308.1 million. The film also won six Filmfare Awards out of its 12 nominations.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar To Turn Major General Ian Cardozo In A Hattrick Film With Aanand L Rai Titled ‘Gorkha’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube