Saif Ali Khan hails from a royal background and he’s the only superstar who comes from one of the richest family lineages. If we combine the Omkara actors total wealth it comes around Rs. 5000 Crore, including the Pataudi Palace in Haryana and his other inherited property in Bhopal. But there’s a little loophole due to which Saif’s children Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan won’t be getting a single penny from any of the properties.

Currently, the actor is busy shooting for Om Raut’s magnum opus, Adipurush, he is also gearing for the release of Bunty aur Babli 2. On the other hand, the superstar will soon be shooting for the Vikram Vedha remake with Hrithik Roshan. As of now, he’s happy that his recent releases like Tanhaji and Bhoot Police garnered great reviews.

Although Saif Ali Khan hasn’t spoken about anything related to the matter, according to reports by Bollywood Life, the majority of the property and other stuff related to the House of Pataudi fall under the controversial Enemy Disputes Act of the India Government. Reportedly, if someone desires to oppose the Enemy Disputes Act and claim that the property or its belonging is lawfully theirs, then the citizens need to move to the High Court, or Supreme Court and finally, the President of India.

Furthermore, the reports also suggest that Hamidullah Khan, the Nawab under the British regime and great-grandfather of Saif Ali Khan, never made a testament to all his assets, due to which there could be some disagreement within the family, predominantly from the descendants from the Saif’s grand-aunt in Pakistan.

Taking all these complicated things into consideration, it might be easier that the Tashan star hands over his estate and its belongings of the said properties, both in Haryana and Bhopal to his kids either with Amrita Singh – Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, or his kids with Kareena Kapoor – Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh.

