Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay recently turned 46, and despite the years since its release, the film still has a fan base thanks to its dialogues, story, acting and more. But did you know, this iconic 1975 film – starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Amjad Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar and many more, could have featured another superstar of the Hindi film industry? Well, this superstar in question is the late Dilip Kumar.

There are numerous interesting facts related to the movie which just a few are privy to only a few. One such fact is that many actors wanted to play the role of Gabbar Singh; however, the director made it clear that they will have to do their assigned roles.

Talking about one of the casting coops, the makers of Sholay initially eyed, a throwback video shared by Lehren Retro in 2017 sheds light on the same. Actor Sanjeev Kumar played Thakur with utmost dedication and love that over the decades, it has become an iconic one. But did you know, the role was initially offered to actor late Dilip Kumar? However, he rejected doing it as he felt it had no variety.

This video report adds that it was years later that Dilip Kumar Saab regretted letting the opportunity to essay this character pass by. In multiple interviews, the late actor revealed there are a total number of four movies that he regrets rejecting – Baiju Bawra, Pyaasa, Zanjeer, and Sholay. These films that he had once said no to what went on to become classics and some of the best-made films in the history of Bollywood.

Check out the throwback Sholay report here:

Another interesting fact about Sholay is that the Ramesh Sippy film was considered a flop upon its release. But, within days, the film picked up and earned a gross revenue of Rs 15,00,00,000 (Rs 15 crore). If substituted with today’s ticket rates, the film would be way over Rs 160 crore. Amazing right!

