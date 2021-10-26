At the start of this month, the Narcotics Control Bureau – led by Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, conducted a dr*g raid on a Goa-bound Cordelia Cruise off the Mumbai course. During the raid, the NCB arrested Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and 7 others. While the accused are still in judicial custody and awaiting bail, several allegations have been placed on Sameer. Not inside images from the raid have made their way to social media.

For those who do not know, the NCB confirmed setting up an inquiry against Wankhede as accusations such as extortion and bribery have made their way to the news. Prabhakar Sail, an eyewitness in the Aryan Khan case, recently submitted an affidavit stating that he was directed by Sameer to sign on a blank panchnama. He even stated that he heard a telephonic conversation, that mentioned Wankhede’s name, about extorting 25 crores to settle the case.

Well, while that’s one thing, now images from the October 2 raid are going viral on social media. Acquired by Times Now, these pictures show NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede with KP Gosavi – the alleged private investigator who shared a selfie with Aryan Khan after his arrest, and several others following the raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. For the unversed, Gosavi, a witness in the case, is currently in the news for absconding.

Talking about the images, they show Sameer Wankhede and KP Gosavi along with others (some who look like officers) in a room along with those detained in the case. While some pictures show Gosavi standing behind Wankhede as he sits and dictates his officers on what to do, others show KP interacting with others, standing besides Sameer and more. Check out the pictures from the NCB raid on October 2 here:

#Exclusive | TIMES NOW accesses first inside images of the #NCB raid dated Oct 2 in cruise ship from where Aryan Khan was taken into custody. Sameer Wankhede is reportedly seen with Gosavi in the pictures. Pranesh & Anuj with analysis. pic.twitter.com/Jckj0Z6qxs — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 26, 2021

Coming back to the accusation on Sameer Wankhede, on Monday, Prabhakar Sail alleged that he overheard Gosavi and a Sam D’Souza talking about a Rs 25 crore payoff to let off Aryan from the investigation. The witness said, “They were discussing that they would settle for Rs 18 crore, out of which Rs 8 crore would go to NCB Zonal Director.” He also claimed that he saw Gosavi meet Shah Rukh Khan’s manager and that he was asked to sign “9-10 blank pages” in the presence of Wankhede after the cruise raids. Prabhakar Sail also said he felt a threat to his life from Sameer Wankhede after KP Gosavi went “suspiciously missing”.

