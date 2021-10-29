Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan can now breathe with relief as their son Aryan Khan’s bail has been finally granted by the Bombay High Court. Now, India’s former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi, who represented has revealed how the star reacted after his son was finally free from jail.

The star kid was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on 2 October and has finally been granted bail.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, Mukul Rohatgi revealed that, “The father had tears of joy in his eyes”.

“He (Shah Rukh Khan) has been very, very worried the last three-four days that I was there and I’m not even sure whether he had proper meals. He was just having coffee after coffee. And he was very, very worried. And I could see a big sense of relief, yeah, on the father’s face last time I met him,” told Mukul Rohatgi in an interview with NDTV.

About SRK, Mukul also said that “He is not a lawyer but a person with strong common sense and perception. He was trying to tell me the background, whatever it was, where his son studied, whom did he know, what were the chats about.”

Just as Aryan’s bail was accepted, a few moments later a picture of a relieved Shah Rukh with his team of lawyers had emerged on the internet.

Not just his father, but the moment Aryan got to know about his bail being granted he then went on to vow financial assistance to some prisoners’ families who he got to know during his period in jail, as per reports.

Aryan is expected to walk out of the Arthur Road jail on Friday as the court is yet to give its functional order on the constraints imposed while granting his bail.

Aryan Khan was represented by Former Attorney General, Mukul Rohatgi along with Amit Desai and Satish Maneshinde in Bombay High Court.

