Telugu handsome hunk Rana Daggubati turned into a WWE artist for his upcoming brand. The actor is to appear in a commercial for a giant media streaming app.

The media company that has designed the media streaming application- ‘Sony Liv’ has been trying to expand their footprint in both Telugu states- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Therefore, the digital marketing team from Sony Liv came up with the plan of roping in Rana to promote the brand. They selected Rana Daggubati as the face of the platform.

Now that Rana Daggubati has the responsibility of promoting the platform in the Telugu states, he is all set to appear in an interesting commercial advertisement.

According to recent reports, Rana will be seen as a WWE artist in a special ad promo for Sony Liv, which is currently being shot.

‘Mega-power-star’ Ram Charan Tej was seen promoting Disney+ Hotstar after he was selected as the brand ambassador. The advertisement featuring Ram Charan soon became viral and caught everyone’s attention. A similar response is expected from Rana Daggubati‘s brand endorsement for Sony Liv.

On the work front, Rana’s ‘Virata Parvam’ is expected to release on a popular OTT platform. Besides ‘Virata Parvam’, Rana is currently busy shooting for a multi-starrer titled ‘Bheemla Nayak’ with Pawan Kalyan. Rana plays a baddie in this Telugu original remake of the Malayalam movie ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’.

