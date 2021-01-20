Shahid Kapoor has made a sort of a niche for himself with his excellent performance in Kabir Singh. He made his way on the Jersey remake and was shooting for the same for a long time. It was yesterday Shahid finally announced the release date of the film with a new still spreading happy waves across. The still has now made it to Koimoi’s exclusive How’s The Hype section. Read on to know more and don’t forget to vote.

Advertisement

In ‘How’s The Hype?’ section, the netizens rate the buzz for posters, songs, teaser and trailers of the movie, so it will be interesting to look out for Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey’s reception amongst the audience.

Advertisement

Jersey is an official remake of a South film by the same name. Directed by Gowtam Naidu, who owns the credit for the original too, the film stars Mrunal Thakur as the female lead opposite Shahid. The makers yesterday announced the new release date and the film hits the big screens on Diwali 2021, which is November 5.

Talking about the new still, Shahid Kapoor can be seen dressed in the cricketer avatar. Sharing the still Kapoor wrote, “JERSEY releasing in theatres this DIWALI 5th November 2021.

The triumph of the human spirit. A journey I am so very proud of. This ones for the TEAM.”

How much did you like the new still ft. Shahid Kapoor? Vote right below:

Polls How much did you like the new still of Shahid Kapoor's Jersey? 25%

50%

75%

100% View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Must Read: Tiger 3: Salman Khan To Start Shooting For Ali Abbas Zafar’s Spy Film Very Soon; Have A Look At The Big Update

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube