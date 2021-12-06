Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to jet off to their wedding venue in Rajasthan. Many speculations have emerged about the development of their marriage but none has been confirmed by the couple. Recently, Gajraj Rao’s Instagram post went viral and seemed to have confirmed VicKat’s wedding. However, in a recent conversation, the actor claims he doesn’t know if they’re actually getting married or not.

Advertisement

In the said post, the Badhaai Ho actor had reacted to the list of wedding conditions that the couple has reportedly put forth for the guests. Taking to his Instagram stories, the actor wrote, “Selfie nahi lene dega, to mai nahi aa raha byah main…”

Advertisement

Now in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Gajraj Rao reacted to his viral post about phones being banned in Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding and said, “I had written this in humour. It’s all media hype. Whether the wedding is happening or not is not clear. But this concept of not allowing mobile phones at celebrity weddings is prevalent not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. Nothing wrong in that. I just joked about it. And it became a topic of discussion.”

Gajraj Rao further added, “I don’t think they’ve (Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif) laid down any rules about not taking photographs, etc. The room for this kind of speculation on digital media is limitless. I don’t think they have laid out any rules and regulations for the wedding. They haven’t even confirmed the wedding. Yeh begaani shaadi mein abdullah deewana wali baat hai (this is like gate crashers getting excited at a wedding). Everyone is busy doing their own speculative maths.”

As per earlier reports by India Today, the SOPs laid down for VicKat’s grand wedding ceremony include, non-disclosure of wedding attendance, no photography, no sharing of pictures, no location on social media and no contact with the outside world till you leave the venue.

Reacting to the same, a close of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif dismissed such reports and said, “This is the most ridiculous report to have come out in a long time. There are no preconditions for the wedding. At the most, they may request invitees to not use mobile phones during the ceremony (which, mind you, they haven’t). But how can they ask invitees to cease all contact with the outside world while they are at the venue? Is this wedding or the NAM summit?”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: Vicky Kaushal Will Be A Dotting Son-In-Law & This Viral Video Ft Katrina Kaif’s Mom Proves So!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube