Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms on Indian television and actors have managed to find a special place in the heart of the audiences. Nidhi Bhanushali, who played the role of Sonu Bhide in the show, is quite active on social media.

Even after leaving TMKOC, the actress often remains in the headlines for her standout looks and travelogues. She is now grabbing all the attention for a recent Instagram post that gives a glimpse of her travel diaries from Madhavpur, Gujarat.

In the latest Instagram post, Nidhi Bhanushali has seen slaying in a purple crop top at Madhuvpur Beach. She is seen sitting on the beach, feeling the cold chilly wind, soaking up the sun. Sharing the picture, the actress captioned, “Feelin’ the breeze by the sea, won’t you just let me be!”

Take a look at the picture below:

Soon after she shared the picture on the photosharing platform, netizens were left in awe. One user commented, “Wow you’re looking so beautiful and gorgeous,” while another wrote, “Looking Stunning”. A third user commented, “Sonu ban gayi s*xy.”

For the unversed, Nidhi Bhanushali has left the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Palak Sidhwani replaced he and is currently playing Sonu Bhide. Even before Nidhi was roped in for the character, Jheel Mehta played the role. Now Nidhi stays connected with her fans through social media.

Meanwhile, the cast of TMKOC Dilip Joshi, Shyam Pathak and Ambika Ranjankar will be seen rubbing shoulders with host Amitabh Bachchan on the upcoming weekend episode of KBC 13. They will be seen playing the game to win some big money for a charitable cause.

Needless to say, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors will have a lot of fun banter between them and Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

