Karan Kundrra is a big name in the television industry. He began his journey with Kitani Mohabbat Hai and earned massive fame for his portrayal as Arjun. He went on to be a part of several reality shows as a host like Gumrah and Love School. The actor is currently a part of Bigg Boss 15.

Fans went gaga when news of Karan entering the Bigg Boss 15 house was confirmed. The actor was game on during the first few weeks into the house. However, he lost his track eventually and is currently struggling to get back. His relationship with Tejasswi Prakash is said to be one of the major reasons behind it all.

In the last few episodes, we have seen how Karan Kundrra has lost his control over Pratik Sehajpal. During one of the previous tasks, he had choked him to the ground and it got quite aggressive. The actor was given a warning for the same by Salman Khan but he promised he won’t repeat it.

During the latest task, Karan Kundrra did it again as he rushed in anger towards Pratik Sehajpal and ‘manhandled’ him. Well, this was another scenario when Salman Khan warned him again and told him there won’t be the next time.

Well, in most cases, Bigg Boss makers have had a history of evicting the contestants. We have seen how Zeeshan Khan lost his calm during Bigg Boss OTT and was ousted from the house. But many are wondering why Karan is getting special treatment.

Is it because he is THE Karan Kundrra? Well, we conducted a poll and check the results out for yourselves below:

Do you feel Karan Kundrra is not being evicted despite being violent on @realsehajpal because he's famous?#KaranKundrra #BiggBoss15 #Koimoi — Koimoi.com (@Koimoi) December 6, 2021

