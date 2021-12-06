Actress Sara Ali Khan, who is currently busy promoting Atrangi Re, was seen shaking a leg with Bollywood livewire Ranveer Singh, on the track Chaka Chak from the upcoming film.

Sara posted the video on Instagram on Sunday, where she and her Simmba co-star gave an impromptu performance on the track.

In the clip, Ranveer Singh looks sharp dressed in a white t-shirt and denim paired with a jacket and boots, while Sara Ali Khan looked stunning in Benarasi Indian wear.

Check out the post shared by Sara Ali Khan below:

The two are seen dancing to the number in a garden. While Sara Ali Khan aces her steps from the song, Ranveer hilariously improvises with a little salsa and some impromptu dance.

She captioned the video, which currently has 5,50,000 views: “Super Duper Ultra Cool @ranveersingh Proving yet again why he’s King. Thank you so much for this. Missed dancing with you. You’re (gold emoji).”

Atrangi Re also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The Aanand L. Rai directorial is set to release on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.

