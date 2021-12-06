Urfi Javed is under the radar every now and then. Mostly it is because of her quirky fashion sense. She’s replicated the clothes worn by Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Rihanna amongst others but the best part is that she designs it all herself! Trolls are now targeting her over the latest video. Scroll below for all the details!

Urfi shared a video yesterday where she was seen wearing a light blue waistcoat like a top. She complimented her look with hair tied in half and bold red lips. The actress was trying her hands on a viral Instagram challenge.

In the reel shared by Urfi Javed, the Bigg Boss OTT contestant had to blink when the animated board on her head turned green. However, she played it smart and kept blinking in order to get a better result. One could also call it cheating in a way!

“When you gotta win at any cost !!” Urfi Javed captioned the reel that she created on Sneaky Link 2.0, crooned by Soulja Boy, Kayla Nicole and Hxllywood.

Netizens took to the comment section and began calling Urfi ‘dumb’ as she failed to follow the basic instruction of the challenge.

A user commented, “phle padh kya likha…itna English peldi but kya likha hai wo to sahi se padhi ni , blink when green likha h bc”

Another wrote, “Cheating cheating cheating karti hai”

A user wrote, “Sala itna sab krne ke bad bhi views nj arhe bechafi”

“Are you dumb?” questioned another.

Check out the viral video shared by Urfi Javed below:

For the unversed, Urfi rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT. She was the first contestant to get evicted from the show but amongst the few who are enjoying fame!

