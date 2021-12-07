Vivek Oberoi is certainly not a person known for mincing his words. The actor who has been in the showbiz for 2 decades now has never shied away from speaking his heart out no matter what. The actor is now being seen in Inside Edge season 3, which features him in a dark role that has been a pivotal part since the first season. But before the actor got recognised in the OTT space there was a phase in his career where he did hit a rough patch.

Advertisement

Vivek Oberoi joined Koimoi for an exclusive chat to promote Inside Edge season 3 and got candid about many things. The actor, during the course of the conversation, decided to talk about the time after his popular film Shootout At Lokhandwala had released and was an instant hit. But to our shock, he revealed he was workless for more than a year and there were no offers even when he was acknowledged for his performance in the Apoorva Lakhia film.

Advertisement

When asked about the stormy episode in his 2-decade long career and how he coped up with the criticism that came his way, Vivek Oberoi said, “Firstly look, nobody ever said that to me that I was a bad actor. So I got very confused that if I am a good actor, doing good work, I am getting nominated every time for all the work that is given to me, then why am I getting more work. Like I sat at home for a year and four months after the success of Shootout At Lokhandwala. People are saying it’s a blockbuster, the song Ganpat is viral, I am being asked to perform on all our award show but I didn’t get a single offer.”

Vivek Oberoi added, “The Industry just refused to give me work. For whatever reason, they used to call me and say ‘bro we love you for this, you would be awesome in this role but if we sign you, there is pressure from here, pressure from there’. All this junk, all this useless manipulative nonsense that my industry has unfortunately been. It’s been a system in my industry that oh we don’t wanna piss this one off, don’t want to upset that one. These are the things that unfortunately cost a lot of good actors their prime.”

Further in the chat, Vivek Oberoi opened up how he rose above the situation. The Omkara actor said, “My reaction to that is I empowered myself. I got out of the industry, built a separate business for myself. I used my brain to create my own startups. I built a whole different financial eco-system for me which kept me comfortable. So today I don’t have to work to run my kitchen or economy, I am blessed like that. Then after that position of empowerment, I went out and started seeking people I would like to work with. So that’s been my process, to work with people whom I enjoy working with and not feel like I am doing a job. Mein Naukri Nahi Karna Chahta.”

Must Read: When Salman Khan Opened Up About Father Salim Khan’s Second Marriage With Helen: “I’d Hate It When Mom Would Wait Up For Him”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube