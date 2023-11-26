Deepak Tijori is well known for starring in the 90s films with roles in movies like “Aashiqui” (1990), “Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar” (1992), and “Khiladi” (1992). Not many know that the actor was also supposed to star in Shah Rukh Khan’s Baazigar, but it did not happen. Scroll down to know more.

Under the direction of Abbas-Mustan, “Baazigar” marked one of the initial milestones in Shah Rukh Khan’s career, predating his rise to superstardom. The thriller drew inspiration from the Hollywood film “A Kiss Before Dying,” a suggestion that Deepak Tijori claimed to have offered to the director duo.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Thikana, Deepak Tijori revealed that he gained valuable insights into the workings of the Hindi film industry in the formative years, realizing the pivotal lesson that individuals might maneuver behind his back to initiate a film project. He has disclosed that the 1993 thriller “Baazigar,” prominently featuring Shah Rukh Khan, was initially intended to have him in the lead role.

Deepak Tijori said, “I saw a film, A Kiss Before Dying, and narrated a story to them. Back then, this is how it used to function, there was no concept of copyright, studio system had not come into play. So, most films were inspired by Hollywood films. So, I gave a narration to the brothers and told them that this is a villain role which I will do, and they can cast other heroes and other roles. They agreed. Then Khiladi was released, followed by Jo Jeeta Woh Sikandar. Now people from the distribution circle were looking at me like I am progressing and soon enough I will become a hero.”

Tijori recounted a meeting with producer Pahlaj Nihalani, who was set to produce the film. Everything seemed to be in the final stages when, unexpectedly, Nihalani called Tijori and revealed a sudden “twist” in the story.

“Pahlaj ji said Abaas Mustan were in talks with Venus for the same film. I was shocked. Back then, Shah Rukh and I were friends. We would party every night. I asked him if he was approached for the film, and he said he was. There was even a VCD of that film at his house. The brothers then said they had already committed themselves to Venus with Shah Rukh as the lead. If we back out now, it will be a question of our career. They said they would collaborate with me on some other film.

“I thought, now what’s the point, if their career is at stakes, then let it be. Back then I didn’t know that ‘We will work together’ never really happens. It is just said for the sake of it,” he added.

Deepak Tijori shared insights into the casting process of “Pehla Nasha,” his inaugural film as a lead actor. Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the movie holds the distinction as the sole film where Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan collaborated on screen. Tijori mentioned that all three were friends with Ashutosh, who was persistent in convincing Shah Rukh and Aamir to join the project.

Initially hesitant, both rising stars were cautious about taking the risk of working with an actor not trained as a director. Tijori, recognizing his own ascent in the industry, eventually agreed to be a part of the film, leveraging his name for funding. The collective effort of friends coming together resulted in a unique collaboration. After showing a portion of “Pehla Nasha” to Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker received recognition for his potential, leading to Aamir recommending him for “Baazi.”

