Munawar Faruqui is often in the news for stirring controversies. He entered Lock Upp but everyone knew his disliking for Kangana Ranaut and that they’d surely lock horns. The comedian won the show and enjoyed a lot of fame post that. But his latest tweet joking about Justin Bieber’s face paralysis is bringing him a lot of backlashes. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Justin Bieber is suffering from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which has left the nerve of his right eye severely affected. Owing to the same, the pop sensation is facing blockage of movement on the right side of his face. The partial face paralysis not only left fans worried but also disappointed as he cancelled some of his upcoming shows.

Munawar Faruqui used Justin Bieber to take a sarcastic dig at the right-wing. He tweeted, “Dear Justin Bieber, i can totally understand Even here in India right side not working properly.”

Several netizens took to the comment section and began slamming Munawar Faruqui for making fun of such a sensitive situation being faced by Justin Bieber.

A user tweeted, “I am a fan, don’t use someone else’s pain and turn it into your pleasure in the name of comedy, it is actually not funny, be the creative content that we all know you can be, using someone’s heath condition is not creating content it’s just creating #kachra. #disappointed.”

Another wrote, “Kisi ke dukh ko mzaak bnaana is not funny m boht bda fan tha tumhara bhai lekin these little little things are now showing that u got ego.”

“Apna right side thk kro phle,” another wrote.

A comment read, “Kyu panga le raha hai”

On the professional front, Munawar Faruqui was expected to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 but had to opt out of the show at the end moment!

