Bollywood’s Chi-Chi aka Govinda and his nephew and comedian Krushna Abhishek’s cold war have finally ended on a good note, and all its credit goes to anchor-actor Maniesh Paul. It was Paul’s podcast that helped the two mend their broken relationship! Krushna and Govinda’s long rivalry is quite known by all, as the two have never failed to express their displeasure towards each other.

While the Kapil Sharma Show comedian has accused ‘Chi Chi’ of not coming to meet his children in the hospital, the iconic actor has called him a liar for claiming so.

A week ago, Krushna Abhishek had made headlines for weeping and asking for forgiveness from ‘Mama’ Govinda while being on Maniesh Paul’s show, he had said, “Chi-Chi mama, main aapse bohot pyaar karta hun, aur aapko bohot miss karta hun. I always miss you. You must never believe the news or anything, what’s out on the media or what was written. I only miss one thing, that is I want my babies to play with my uncle. He should play with my babies. I know he misses me a lot”. When asked to reply to this apology by Maniesh, the iconic actor had claimed that Krushna should show his love off camera too. Well, it now looks like Chi-Chi has finally accepted the apology.

Maniesh Paul recently shared a video on Instagram which was a clip from his podcast with Govinda. The clip showed Hero No. 1 of Bollywood talking about Krushna Abhishek and Aarti. He said, “You are my favourite sister’s kids. I have got so much love from her. You guys didn’t get that love from her. I feel very sad about it. But I am not like that. Do not let my behaviour be the reason for your sadness. You are not either. You are always forgiven”.

Aww! this is just heartwarming!

Taking it to the comment section of the video shared by Maniesh, Krushna commented “Love him too” with a heart and a hug emoji.

