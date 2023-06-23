Tom Cruise starrer upcoming Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One has created quite a buzz in the pop culture world. While the movie will see the actor back in action as Ethan Hunt, the movie will be divided into two parts. When asked about the reason to divide the movie into two parts, the director of the movie, Christopher McQuarrie, explained why they decided to split the movie into two parts.

With amazing other stellar cast members like Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Pom Klementieff and many others, the movie is certainly one of the year’s most anticipated projects. As the cast expected with the upcoming instalment in the franchise, the director said Dead Reckoning was always going to be a bigger story than 2018’s Fallout.

In order to fit everyone didn’t make sense for the makers, leading the director Christopher McQuarrie to ask Paramount Pictures to let him split the action-packed title into two films. During a conversation with Collider at Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One premiere in Rome, he explained why the movie was cut into two parts. “I knew I wanted to expand the cast, and I knew I wanted to give each one of those characters more to do, so I knew the movie was going to be bigger and longer than Fallout,” said the filmmaker.

The director questioned how we were going to try to jam this into two hours. Christopher McQuarrie wanted to have more emotion in Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning. Hence he decided to split the movie into two parts. “Let’s just break it in half and make it two movies. That really was the rationale behind it being a two-part movie. It just it wasn’t just that the story was bigger but that we wanted more emotion in the movie,” added the filmmaker.

Additionally, many are speculating that it would be the conclusion of the franchise. However, the Dead Reckoning duology doesn’t mark the end of the Mission: Impossible franchise as McQuarrie recently hinted at a ninth film coming down the line.

