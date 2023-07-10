There is no doubt that ‘Friends’ is one of the greatest TV shows of all time and has been influential in so many ways. The show made people realize how friends can be an extended part of your family and “be there for you when the rain starts to pour.” The series saw a group of six friends – Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Monica (Courtney Cox), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Chandler (Matthew Perry), and Ross (David Schwimmer) – trying to navigate their lives while living in Manhattan. The leading stars of the series shared great chemistry on-screen and always came together whenever they felt that the show was going off the charts. One such incident took place when the producers wanted to twist Joey and Rachel’s storyline.

Let’s dive into the behind-the-scenes drama that threatened to derail one of Television’s most beloved TV shows, ‘Friends’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The leading stars of ‘Friends’ felt really uncomfortable when they first got to know about the controversial storyline that saw Joey and Rachel getting together romantically. The cast was shocked and couldn’t fathom the idea that Joey would jeopardize everything with Ross (Schwimmer) in such an undignified manner. In an interview with US Magazine, producer Kevin S. Bright shared the astonishing story about how the cast got together and had a lengthy argument about the aforementioned storyline. They manifested an unprecedented act of rebellion following the script read-through and had a “creative fight” with the makers.

“There was a creative fight when we first started the arc where Joey was going to get together with Rachel. The cast revolted when they read the first script on it. [They said], ‘No. Joey would never do this to Ross,” Bright told US Magazine in an interview.

Even after so many reservations, Bright stated that the makers, Marta Kauffman and David Crane, went on to talk about their intentions and made it clear that the aforementioned storyline wouldn’t tarnish Joey’s image.

If you are a fan of ‘Friends,’ you would probably know that Joey and Rachel kissed each other in the final episode of Season 9 and began their relationship at the beginning of the tenth and final season, but it abruptly ended. In reality, their relationship was always meant to fail, and the plan was to have the latter end up with Ross.

The idea of Joey and Rachel getting together didn’t fare well with the viewers as well and even fans thought that it was one of the most ridiculous storylines in the show’s history.

Must Read: “Sunny Deol Is Esha Deol’s Father” A Roadies Contestant Once Said Leaving Everyone Shocked, Netizens React “Dharmendra Is Her Brother… Rishte Ki Maa-B*hen Ek Kar Di”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News