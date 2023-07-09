‘Blindspot’s Ross Kemp hopes people will be “shocked and entertained” by the drama’s explosive ending.

The 58-year-old actor – who played apathetic police detective Tony Warden in the Channel Five drama – revealed he has hope for his flawed character after Warden decided in the final episode to remain on the force to make amends for his mistakes.

Kemp told RadioTimes.com: “He should have taken all the money and run off to Barbados. No, it’s a really nice moment. And it also leaves it hanging open, not necessarily that it will be picked up, but through the experiences of life, we can either learn our lessons, or we can carry on making the same mistakes again.

“He’s made lots of mistakes, he’s aware of the mistakes he’s made, and he’s hopefully learning from them to be a better person. And we all go through that in life at certain points. Maybe I did that a bit earlier than Tony. I’ve certainly made mistakes and not learnt from them, but eventually you come around to learning and moving on. That’s quite an important life lesson.”

Ross Kemp is very happy with how the show ended and hopes that viewers will be too.

The British actor said: “The ending is Beth [and Simon] going off into the sunset, and Tony in his own way. All stories should end with someone going off into the sunset, and hopefully people will believe it and be enthralled by it.”

