If the number of seasons is a parameter of a show’s success then The Big Bang Theory is surely one of the topmost sitcoms of all time. Created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, the show had 12 successful seasons, more than the cult classic FRIENDS.

Advertisement

There are many reasons for the success of The Big Bang Theory. Despite the abundance of Physics-based jokes, it enjoyed wide eyeballs and didn’t remain limited to specific nerd viewers. While the interesting characters were one of the biggest reason for that, Jim Parsons who played Sheldon Cooper feels the show became big due to lack of character arcs.

Advertisement

Back in 2014, in a conversation with Vulture, Jim Parsons said, “There’s not anything to keep up with. You don’t go, I didn’t see the first three seasons, and now they’re off with prostitutes, and they no longer work in the Mafia, and I don’t understand what happened. People have so many choices on TV now, so no one’s asking for you to marry us. You can enjoy our show without a weekly appointment.”

Well, what do you have to say about that?

He had another interesting theory as well. “I think it’s as simple as the look of the show.” (It’s a multi-camera sitcom, with lots of primary colours, set in two apartments that are never really redecorated.) “It’s a bit of eye candy in its own way.” said Jim.

Along with Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory star cast also included Kunal Nayyar (Raj), Kaley Cuoco (Penny), Johnny Galecki (Leonard), Mayim Bialik (Amy), Melissa Raunch (Bernadette) and Simon Helberg (Howard).

The Big Bang Theory also has a spin-off show titled Young Sheldon based on the childhood of Jim Parsons’ character.

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: The Boys: The Upcoming Spin-Off Of The Hit Amazon Prime Video Series Will Have Lizze Broadway & Jaz Sinclair As 1st Superheroes Of The Ensemble

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube