Netflix’s Emily in Paris season 4 Part 1 has finally arrived, and fans cannot wait for Part 2 to reveal the bombshell twists in Emily Cooper’s life. Interestingly, the midseason finale of Emily in Paris didn’t leave viewers on a cliffhanger; instead, it set up plenty of storylines that need resolution. And to add more, season 4 isn’t centered around Emily.

This season, Lily Collins‘ Emily finds herself more confident with her decisions, particularly in her complicated love life. She chooses Gabriel over Alfie, even though she and Alfie didn’t have a proper breakup conversation. Meanwhile, at work, tensions ease as her colleagues, especially Sylvie start to warm up to her. However, the rest of the characters face turmoil in their personal and professional lives. As we await the second half of Emily in Paris season 4, just a month away, let’s know everything about the next part.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2 Release Date

Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2 will arrive on Netflix on September 12.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2 Episodes

The second half of Emily in Paris Season 4 will conclude with five episodes.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2 Plot

At the end of the fifth episode of the first half of Emily In Paris Season 4, things are going well for the complicated girl. She’s doing fabulously at work and has experienced all the things of dating Gabriel, the chef and the neighbor she’s been living with for the last three seasons. Although Emily and Gabriel have committed to each other, a third entry of the highly-anticipated party may interrupt their union, Gabriel’s ex and Emily’s ex-friend, Camille.

Moreover, Emily in Paris season 3 concluded with Camille breaking her engagement with Gabriel, though she revealed she was pregnant with his child. While Camille’s heart is elsewhere with Sofia, an artist from Athens, their attempt to live together fails in the midseason finale, and Sofia leaves. Following this, Camille watches Gabriel and Emily’s growing romance with jealousy, and by the season finale, she discovers she was never pregnant but decides not to tell Gabriel.

Meanwhile, Alfie seems to be struggling with his feelings with Emily. On the other hand, Mindy is dealing with the heartbreak of Nicholas’ attempts to cover up his father’s actions, all while preparing for Eurovision and figuring out how to fund it. Sylvie also faces turmoil after speaking out against her former boss, and Luc is on a misguided mission to get a raise.

Darren Star, the creator of Emily in Paris, hinted at more travel as Emily explores new locations from the French Alps to Rome. This will hopefully bring new characters to the mix and probably a new lover on the corner for Emily. That said, the second half of Emily in Paris is expected to expand European adventure.

