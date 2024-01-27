Emily In Paris Season 4 has begun production, and fans can’t keep calm. Starring Lily Collins in the leading role, the Netflix series is likely to release in 2025. But have you ever wondered which cast member owns the highest fortune? Scroll below as we explore the net worth of Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount, and other stars.

The first season was released in October 2020 and was among the top ten most-watched streaming shows in its debut week. It was watched by 58 million households within a month of its premiere. It also remained in the UK Top 10 list for 40 consecutive days. So, one can imagine the unprecedented fame earned by its cast members.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Net Worth 2024

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu is a tremendous actress, and she gets it from her father, Philippe Leroy-Beaulieu, a well-known actor. She is a French actress and has predominantly worked in her native language.

It is to be noted that Philippine has been a part of over 50 movies, including lead and supporting roles. She earned fame in the mainstream world with her role as Emily’s boss, Sylvie Grateau, in the Netflix series.

As per several reports, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu has a net worth of $5 million as of January 2024.

Ashley Park Net Worth 2024

Emily In Paris was a game-changer for Ashley Park’s career. Previously, she has been a part of many Broadway musicals, including Mean Girls and KPOP.

She portrays the role of Mindy Chen, who is one of the most loved best friends in the digital world. She’s peppy, a beautiful singer, and a major fashion inspiration!

Since her stint on the Netflix series, Ashley Park has been bombarded with offers. She has landed her voice for Ara in Star Wars: Visions and also has a recurring role in Selena Gomez’s Only Murders In The Building!

Ashley Park has a reported net worth of $2 million, which we’re sure will witness a huge boost in the coming years.

Lucas Bravo Net Worth 2024

Actor Lucas Bravo plays the role of Gabriel, a gorgeous chef, in Emily In Paris. He is one of Emily’s love interests.

Apart from the Netflix romantic comedy series, Lucas has been a part of Julia Roberts and George Clooney’s Ticket To Paradise, The Honeymoon among others.

Lucas Bravo also is a renowned French model. He reportedly has a net worth of $2 million.

Samuel Arnold Net Worth 2024

Director Darren Star helped another shining star from the French industry shine in Hollywood. We’re talking about Samuel Arnold, who portrays Julien in Lily Collins led series. The comic duo of his character with Luc (Bruno Gouery) is one of the show’s major highlights. His net worth is reportedly $1 million.

Bruno Gouery Net Worth 2024

French actor and writer Bruno Gouery plays Luci in Emily In Paris. He is 48 years old and also received a lot of praise for his portrayal in The White Lotus Season 2.

As of 2024, Bruno Gouery has a net worth of around $500,000-$1 million.

Camille Razat Net Worth 2024

Emily’s friend and Gabriel’s love interest, Camille, is portrayed by Camille Razat. She is a French actress and model known for her role as Léa Morel in France 2 drama The Disappearance.

Camille Razat also has a reported net worth of $1 million.

William Abadie Net Worth 2024

William Abadie is a veteran who has some of our most loved shows credited to his filmography. This includes Sex And The City, Gossip Girl, Ugly Betty, Entourage, and The Mentalist, among many others.

He plays the role of Antoine Lambert, who’s the owner of a renowned perfume company and has a long-standing affair with Sylvie.

Aged 50, William Abadie has a net worth of $1 million.

Lucien Laviscount Net Worth 2024

The British boyfriend of Emily Cooper, Lucien Laviscount, portrays Alfie in Emily In Paris. He joined the cast in Season 2, and eyeballs have been raised about his return in Season 4.

As per multiple sources online, Lucien Laviscount has a net worth of $8 million as of Jan 2024.

Lily Collins Net Worth 2024

Many wouldn’t know, but Lily Collins has earned a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actress for her portrayal in Rules Don’t Apply (2016). She has been performing on stage since the age of 2, but her role as Emily Cooper in Emily In Paris gained worldwide recognition.

Her primary source of revenue is acting. She has been a part of renowned projects like Les Misérables, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, and Priest.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Lily Collins has a reported net worth of $25 million.

