Elizabeth Hurley always takes advantage of every opportunity to make headlines with her sultry pictures on social media. She’s over 57, but damn, she doesn’t look a day beyond 30 because of how flawlessly she has maintained herself. The Gossip Girl actress has now shared a series of pictures on her Instagram where she’s flaunting her perfect figure in a tiny, barely there bikini covering only her assets, and she’s redefining age goals with her mesmerising beauty. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Elizabeth is hugely popular among her fans, especially on social media, with over 2 million followers on Instagram. She often shares pictures of herself treating the fans on the photo-sharing platform, and we love her bikini collection.

Elizabeth Hurley isn’t just an actress but also a bikini designer and runs a successful brand under her name. The Gossip Girl actress took to her Instagram account and shared pictures of herself donning a tiny, barely there bikini in peach-coloured.

Her bikini set came with chain detailing, making the outfit look chic and pretty. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Elizabeth Hurley captioned it, “Did you know I have a twin? 😘 We’re both wearing our brand new Peaches bikini from @elizabethhurleybeach 🍑”

The actress accessorised her look with dangler earrings and opted for her signature makeup with heavy mascara, soft kohl eyes and nude glossy lips.

Take a look at her pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1)

Can you believe she’s 57? We need the same motivation as her to hit the gym daily and work on that lazy body!

What are your thoughts on Elizabeth Hurley’s bikini pictures on Instagram? Tell us in the space below.

