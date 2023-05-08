Jennifer Lopez is not only an actress, a singer, and a fashionista but also a doting wife to Ben Affleck and a loving mother to her children. The 53-year-old star looks glamorous day by day, and we cannot deny that the actress-singer can give a run to all the supermodels for money with her hourglass figure and fashion skills. Recently, she attended the Met Gala 2023 and left everyone in awe of her beauty.

Today we brought you a throwback picture which is a perfect pick for this summer, as the songstress looked gorgeous as ever in that monokini. Keep scrolling to check it out below!

Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram handle back in March 2021 and shared this mirror selfie on her grid. In the picture, JLo looked HAWT and spicy in the white high-cut monokini with belted detailing. The deep-cut neckline made her cle*vage pop out and flashed her n*pples and side b**b through it. She flaunted her curvaceous figure and made her a*s look bigger and more toned in the posture that she chose to sit in front of the mirror. Along with the picture, she captioned it as “#SelfcareSunday ✨🤍✨ @jlobeauty #selfiesunday #sundayfunday”

Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

For makeup, Jennifer Lopez opted for a foundation matching her skin tone, contoured cheekbones, defined brows, metallic eyes with mascara and nude lip shade. She accessorised the look with a pair of big gold hoops and kept her hair in a messy top bun to give more attention to her neckline.

Jennifer can make a casual bikini look sultry and gorgeous. And we are in love with her s*xy figure, the monochrome monokini and her carefree look. She knows what looks best on her and puts her best fashion foot forward whenever she steps outside. JLo enjoys a massive fanbase on Instagram who admires and follows her lookbook.

Doesn’t Jennifer Lopez have a sartorial fashion choice? Let us know!

Stick to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates!

