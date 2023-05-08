Katy Perry has been grabbing eyeballs for her appearance at King Charles’ coronation in London, United Kingdom. The singer stole the show with her stunning lavender two-piece outfit at the official ceremony. And now, Katy is winning hearts with her flawless gold dress from the coronation concert.

Katy is among the Hollywood A-listers who attended King Charles’ coronation ceremony and performed at the concert. Apart from her, singer and songwriter Lionel Richie and actress Emma Thompson attended the ceremony.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Katy Perry wore a custom Vivienne Westwood off-shoulder metallic gold ball gown with a plunging neckline through which she flaunted her mesmerising cl*avage. The gown stuck to her b**bs, in order to avoid any nip-slip incident. The American Idol judge added matching sleeves to her look that went down to her fingers.

She looked no less than Disney princess Belle with the massive skirt and a long train with some pleated detailing in the front. The blinky gown was undoubtedly the show-stopper outfit of the entire concert, and Katy Perry won hearts with her stunning voice.

The Harleys in Hawaii singer accessorised her look with gold cupid earrings giving it an extra edge. Coming to her makeup, Katy Perry opted for a subtle base, nude blush and metallic eyes. She completed it with a nude lip colour that complimented her outfit. The singer tied her hair in a bun with some flicks coming out at the bottom. Her subtle makeup went perfectly with her glittery outfit.

Sharing her pictures and some clips from the concert on Instagram, Katy Perry wrote, “My idol set is a little different today 😮 CoronationConcert.” Check them out here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Let us know your views on Katy Perry’s metallic outfit in the comment section below.

For more fashion stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Shakira Spotted Bonding With Tom Cruise At Formula One Miami Grand Prix, Netizen Takes Imagination Little Too Far Saying, “They’d Have Cute Babies” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News