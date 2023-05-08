Megan Fox is hands-down one of the s*xiest women on the planet, and that too, without even trying. The brunette with a cool undertone looks fab in every single colour but black works like a charm on her. The lady knows it and dons it for almost every big occasion. That sometimes makes us wonder if she should actually play the character who shares the same love for black as well – Catwoman!

Megan looks extremely s*xy in black and has a great physique that reminds everyone of the grace and elegance the feline animals have. Also, she arguably put her signature ‘fox-eyes’ makeup look on the radar, which is never getting out of fashion. If someone needs more convincing, here’s a throwback picture of the actress where she looked like a s*xy dominatrix, ready to get her claws out.

In 2022, Megan Fox stepped out to attend the launch party of Jimmy Choo x Mugler in an eye-turning, temperature-raising, and jaw-dropping outfit. She wore an all-black corset mini dress with mesh detailing from the house of Mugler and paired it with sheer p*ntyhose. Needless to say, she looked like one hot diva ready to take on the world.

The corset had a satin br* that exposed her underb**bs and made her cle*vage pop out. The bodice had satin stripes on the mesh that looked like claws. The bottom added a delicate touch to fit as it had an asymmetrical flared mini skirt with bow-like detailing on the left. It gave Megan Fox an ‘I-can-seduce-anyone-but-also-kick-their-a**’ vibe.

Take A Look:

The Transformer actress did not hold back in the accessories department. She carried a black mini bag and wore chunky golden anklets. The stockings had a black strip that ran down the front of her legs and merged with pointy heels.

She opted for a wild hairstyle by perming it and keeping it all black instead of brunette. For the makeup, she went with luscious peach lipstick and fox eyes with heavy eyeliner. Her cheeks looked chiseled, thanks to her sharp contour and matte base.

Let us know what you think of Megan Fox as Catwoman and for more fashion updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

