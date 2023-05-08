It is always heartening to see stars sharing bonds with the people who were a part of their lives when these celebs were not superstars. We bring to you today one such heartwarming story of George Clooney, which was narrated by his close friend, Randy Gerber during one of his interviews. This anecdote shows how Clooney, who now enjoys superstardom, is still the boy who could take a bullet for his friends.

During an interview, Rande Gerber, a businessman and Cindy Crawford’s spouse, who happens to be very close friends with Clooney, opened up on this endearing tale of his friendship with not one, not two but 14 of his friends who were close to Clooney and supported him during the toughest days of life.

On an episode of MSNBC’s Headliners, Gerber narrated how George Clooney and his 14 friends who call their group ‘The Boys’ were once called by the actor for a reunion of sorts. But what transpired next was something no one ever expected and everyone was taken aback by what the actor offered that night! Scroll down to read the whole incident.

Gerber narrated during the episode, “There’s a group of guys that we call ‘The Boys.’ George had called me and ‘The Boys’ and said, ‘Hey, mark September 27, 2013, on your calendar. Everyone’s going to come to my house for dinner.” He continues, “George begins to say, ‘Listen, I want you guys to know how much you’ve meant to me and how much you mean to me in my life. I came to L.A., I slept on your couch. I’m so fortunate in my life to have all of you and I couldn’t be where I am today without all of you.'”

What happened next was a scene straight out of some classic bromance film. Rande recalled, George Clooney saying, “It was really important to me that while we’re still all here together, I give back. So I want you all to open your suitcases.’ Every one of us—14 of us—got a million dollars. Every single one of us. We were in shock. Like, what is this? He goes, ‘I know we’ve all been through some hard times, some of you are still going through it. You don’t have to worry about your kids, you don’t have to worry about, you know, school, you don’t have to worry about paying your mortgage.'”

Rande even explained that some of those friends were not doing very well financially. “One was working at a bar in Texas at the airport, trying just to support his family,” he added. “Rides a bicycle to work every day. I mean these are guys that took care of George and now he’s giving it all back. And George said, ‘Not only that, I have paid everyone’s taxes so this million dollars is yours.'”

Gerber further recalled telling the Batman & Robin actor, George Clooney, that he would not take that money but he was shocked by what followed. “I pulled him aside and said, ‘I absolutely am not taking this million dollars,'” Gerber said. “Immediately George goes, ‘I’m just going to make one announcement. If Rande doesn’t take the million dollars, nobody gets it”, he said.

Though it was reported that Rande Gerber complied but donated the hefty gift to charity. However, George Clooney’s friendship won the audience. What did you feel about his gesture? Let us know in the comments section below.

