When it comes to iconic Hollywood heist movies, Ocean’s 11 comes to our minds. The Goerge Clooney starrer left everyone spellbound with its extraordinary plot, twists and star cast. However, the movie would have been a lot different if these Hollywood stars had agreed to do it before the makers reached out to Clooney.

Ocean’s 11 became one of the biggest entertainers of 2001 and was even followed by two more parts, Ocean’s 12 and Ocean’s 13. Apart from Clooney, the movie also starred Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Casey Affleck, Don Cheadle, Andy Garcia and Bernie Mac.

While George Clooney scripted history with his role as Danny Ocean in the trilogy, he was not the makers’ first choice. The actor recently revealed that several Hollywood A-listers, including Johnny Depp and Mark Wahlberg, were offered the lead role in the heist comedy.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Clooney opened up about the movie and said, “Steven had just done Erin Brockovich and Traffic, and he was nominated for directing both films.” Talking about the actors who turned down the role, he continued, “Some very famous people told us to f*ck right off. Mark Wahlberg, Johnny Depp. There were others. They regret it now. I regret doing f*cking Batman [Batman and Robin].”

In 2001, Johnny Depp played the lead in Blow and From Hell. On the other hand, Wahlberg starred in the remake of The Planet of the Apes. Seeing the success of the heist comedy film, it is obvious that the two, among other actors, must be regretting turning down the role which they would have gotten to reprise in two more blockbuster movies.

Meanwhile, Clooney indeed nailed the role of Danny Oceans and successfully pulled off the film franchise. Let us know your views on Ocean’s 11 in the space below.

