Ryan Gosling is one of the most desired actors in the world and has a massive fan following. While many female fans drool over his acting performance, Up in the Air actress Anna Kendrick once shared her thoughts about the actor. She joked about the Barbie actor that garnered more attention than she thought it would around the world. Read ahead to find out what the actress said about him!

Anna Kendrick is prominently known for her unique sense of humour and outspoken attitude. The actress once could not control her emotions and shared a sexual joke about herself while watching Gosling’s film.

Taking to Twitter, Anna Kendrick said, “Ugh – NEVER going to a Ryan Gosling movie in a theater again. Apparently masturbating in the back row is still considered “inappropriate,” while watching his 2012 movie, Gangster Squad. The tweet was all over social media as it received a lot of attention from audiences. As it became a joke, Kendrick once expressed a bit of concern about Gosling’s possible reaction to it.

Ugh – NEVER going to a Ryan Gosling movie in a theater again. Apparently masturbating in the back row is still considered “inappropriate” — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) January 14, 2013

In an interview with Nylon, the Pitch Perfect actress said, “Thank God I’ve never been in a room with him [Ryan Gosling].” She did not say this as it would have been embarrassing to address the tweet but was afraid that she might not split something more worst. I don’t feel embarrassed, though. I’m sure he has a sense of humour. But I’d probably feel like I’d have to address [the tweet], and I’d end up saying something to make it much, much worse,” said the actress.

However, both the actors have never shared a screen together. On the other hand, Ryan Gosling will be seen in the upcoming Margot Robbie starrer movie Barbie. While we would want to see Anna Kendrick and Ryan Gosling in a room together, let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

