Alfonso Cuarón’s science fiction thriller, Gravity, starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney, became a blockbuster when it hit the big screens in 2013. But can you imagine a version of the hit movie starring Angelina Jolie and Robert Downey Jr.? Scroll down to know more.

The film was not only a blockbuster but also critically acclaimed. The science fiction thriller earned awards and nominations from numerous critics and guilds. Sandra even bagged the second Oscar nomination of her career.

During a conversation in The Hollywood Reporter in 2014, Gravity’s director, Alfonso Cuarón revealed about wanting to get Angelina Jolie for the film. “I had conversations with Angelina, but then she went to do one film, and then she was going to direct [Unbroken]. Something happens. You part ways,” he said.

Cuarón was not only interested in Jolie. Even Robert Downey Jr. was supposed to play the male lead in the film instead of George Clooney at first. Nevertheless, Downey was having trouble with the technology being employed in Gravity.

Alfonso Cuaron said, “It became very clear that, as we started to nail the technology or narrow the technology, that was going to be a big obstacle for his performance. I think Robert is fantastic if you give him the freedom to completely breathe and improvise and change stuff. [But] we tried one of these technologies, and it was not compatible. And, after that, we [had a] week that we pretended as if nothing was happening, and then we talked and said, ‘This is not going to work. This is tough.’”

Robert Downey is one of the best performers now working in Hollywood. It would have been interesting to see him in a different role if he had continued with Gravity.

