With stardom comes attention but there are times when fans do cross lines leaving the celebrities irked. The same happened when Marvel actor Simu Liu once shared that he will be filing a complaint after he had a bad experience with professional autograph sellers.

The incident dates back to June 2022 when the Shang-Chi star allegedly got harassed by multiple professional autograph sellers when he was visiting Perelman Theater in Philadelphia for a book signing event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the publication E! Online, Simu Liu took to Twitter to share what was not a great altercation with autograph seekers while also calling out the toxic culture. In a tweet after the day of the event, Liu shared a blurry picture of a vehicle without a license plate claiming that he will press charges against them. “Best photo that I could get but these professional autograph sellers followed us out of the Philly event and then threw soda on our window.”

Simu Liu added, “They then ran to their car to remove the front license plate so we couldn’t ID them.” He also added, “Thankfully, we had someone at the event venue documenting so we will get them and file a report with authorities. Obviously, everyone is fine but we’re just a bit shook that this could happen.”

A seemingly irritated Simu captioned the tweet as, “Had a not great altercation at the end of my book event in Philly. Look, I’m trying to have a real moment with my audience.” The Marvel star further shared, “If you come to my events and harass me or make me or my fans uncomfortable, there’s no chance in hell I’m going to sign for you. Don’t cross that line.”

Take a look:

Had a not great altercation at the end of my book event in Philly. Look, I'm trying to have a real moment with my audience. If you come to my events and harass me or make me or my fans uncomfortable, there's no chance in hell I'm going to sign for you. Don't cross that line. pic.twitter.com/6bUvpkc2se — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) June 8, 2022

Thank you so much :) at the end of the day it was just a couple bottles of soda but it's indicative of a really toxic culture of autograph seekers (not all, some) that are willing to cross personal boundaries just to make a buck. I'm not rewarding that behaviour. — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) June 8, 2022

At the time, Simu Liu also took to his Instagram to speak against autograph sellers. In his Instagram story, the actor, according to a different publication stated, “Autographing for people who will just resell it on eBay is a personal choice. Sometimes we do it, but I don’t personally like to reward certain types of behaviour.”

He added, “Specially when the people get aggressive and invasive and make my real fans and supporters uncomfortable. I’ve had a couple of bad experiences in a row where my personal space has been badly violated. Just know that if you cross that line for me or for my fans, there isn’t a chance in hell I’m ever gonna sign for you.”

Simu Liu also replied to journalist Sydney McIntyre writing, “At the end of the day it was just a couple bottles of soda but it’s indicative of a really toxic culture of autograph seekers (not all, some) that are willing to cross personal boundaries just to make a buck” concluding, “I’m not rewarding that behavior.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Marvel Dropped A Mysterious Deep Space Audio Clip Just Before ‘The Marvels’ Trailer Release Calling Captain Rambeau

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News