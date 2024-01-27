Taylor Swift is the latest victim of AI (Artificial Intelligence), as her explicit images went viral on social media yesterday. The pictures surfaced on X, formerly known as Twitter, and took as many as 17 hours to be wiped off. Swifties have lost their calm, and below are all the details you need on the unfortunate incident.

AI Technology may be helpful in achieving technical advancements in a film, but it poses huge threats to actors. Tom Hanks, Keanu Reeves, and Steven Spielberg have been among the few celebrities who have spoken against Artificial Intelligence. In fact, Scarlett Johansson filed a legal action against an app that used her voice for an online advertisement. It also remained one of the core elements of the Hollywood strikes.

Taylor Swift’s explicit images swarm Twitter/ X

Images of Taylor Swift in s*xually provocative and explicit positions went viral on X yesterday. 45 million+ viewers reportedly viewed the pictures. It took as many as 17 hours for one of the images to be removed from the social media platform.

While Twitter restricts the use of “synthetic, manipulated, or out-of-context media that may deceive or confuse people and lead to harm,” it is unfortunate that a global star like Taylor Swift had to suffer this. Her massive fan base is furious, and “Protect Taylor Swift” is currently trending on X.

A user tweeted, “Protect Taylor Swift the way she protects her fans. And swifties have protected her in the best possible way. Taylor Swift AI creator is in hell now Love y’all swifties around the world”

Another wrote, “Creating an AI of her naked body and engaging in s*xual harassment is unacceptable, regardless of her financial status. Such behavior is repulsive and should be considered illegal”

“The men that hate Taylor Swift are absolute trash. They can not stand a strong, successful woman doing well. All the men who post these images should be banned. I stand with Tay Tay. #TaylorSwiftAl,” read a tweet.

A fan wrote, “AI generated, Nonconsensual s*xually explicit, explicit deepfake images of Tailor Swift are unacceptable. This is alarming and terrible. #TaylorSwift #TaylorSwiftAl #TaylorSwiftErasTour”

Taylor Swift isn’t the only victim of deepfake images!

Robocalls of US President Joe Biden’s voice, along with videos of dead children and teenagers detailing their own deaths, have also surfaced on X. The White House has been alarmed and is taking immediate precautionary steps against the misleading audio and visuals.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed on Friday, “We are alarmed by the reports of the circulation of false images. We are going to do what we can to deal with this issue.”

Previously, Tom Hanks, Tom Cruise, Emma Watson, Kristen Bell, and Steve Harvey also became victims of deepfake images.

