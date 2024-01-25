When Scarlett Johansson Decided To Put Her Foot Down Against Being Served As A Platter With Black Widow's 'Tennis' Costume!

Scarlett Johansson is one of the most successful and fierce superhero characters in the MCU. But what if we tell you, even she was tried to be s*xualized with her Black Widow costume going bizarre until she decided to put her foot down? A group of excited writers decided to twerk her character a bit.

During her introductory scene, where she gives a bike ride to Steve Rogers, played by Chris Evans, she is supposed to be wearing tennis attire with the shortest skirt length ever possible. But Scar decided to voice her opinion in a world that was more than just a place with a male gaze for women.

She refused to wear the skimpy clothes, and the scene was sent to the trash can as quickly as it could be done. The scene from Captain America: The Winter Soldier is one of the strongest films in the MCU. However, Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, played by Scarlett Johansson, was always not the same.

In fact, the character evolved a lot on paper. In one of her interviews with Fatherly, she revealed, “In some says, I look at it as a costume she was wearing — at the time, Marvel was interested in the character being a shape-shifter,” she added. “When we were doing Captain America: The Winter Soldier — this is a really funny thing — the look is fantastic and utilitarian. She first drives up in this beautiful car and picks up Cap, and initially, in the script, it is like she arrives in her tennis white with a blonde wig. It was very quickly killed.”

Well, while Scarlett Johansson refused to be served as a platter for luring men, she defined how women of her age could decide to refuse to offer themselves as objects of lure. Kudos to them!

