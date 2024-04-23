Emily in Paris Season 4 update has been finally shared by Netflix. Its co-chairman, Ted Sarandos, will arrive on the streaming platform soon. Lily Collins is the star of the show, and people enjoyed watching her adjust to living in France away from her family as she gradually creates a life for herself there and makes new friends.

Season 4 Cast-

The season 4 cast has yet to be confirmed, but the actors who will probably return for the fourth time include Lily Collins as Emily [That’s a No Brainer], Ashley Park as Mindy, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, and Camille Razat as Camille.

In addition, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, and William Abadie as Antoine are also expected to return to support Lily’s Emily. Daily Mail reports that French First Lady Brigitte Macron will make a cameo in Emily in Paris Season 4. Meanwhile, fan-favorite Lucien Laviscount, aka Alfie’s return on the show, is uncertain as of now.

Potential Plot –

The third season ended on a high note when Gabriel announced Camille’s pregnancy news to Emily. Emily in Paris Season 4 will probably take off from there, but nothing can be said. During Netflix’s Tudum fan event in Brazil, speaking of the upcoming season, Lily Collins said, “What I can tell is we have more fun, more fashion, and, of course, more drama in store for you all.”

She added, “Emily is going to have to decide if everything she’s ever wanted is really what she needs, and while Emily’s heart will always remain true to Paris, her life takes some unexpected twists this season. Don’t be surprised to find her on a Roman holiday.”

Production-

The actress shared the news of Emily in Paris Season 4’s filming in January via her social media. It got delayed last year because of the Hollywood strikes.

Release date-

Due to the delay in the production, fans speculated that the series might land on Netflix in 2025. However, Netflix co-chairman Ted Sarandos has given a more hopeful update about the show’s upcoming season’s release. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Ted has confirmed it will arrive in the second half of 2024.

For all updates on Emily in Paris Season 4, stay tuned to Koimoi!

