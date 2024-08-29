Superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s family office has bought a stake in the food-delivery company Swiggy. According to a Reuters news report, this comes amid the latter targeting a valuation of $15 billion for its upcoming IPO to raise $1-1.2 billion. The ambitious deal might also be fueled by increased demand for time-bound delivery services.

Amitabh Bachchan’s family office has reportedly bought shares held by the company’s employees and early investors. Raamdeo Agarwal, the Motilal Oswal Financial Services chairman, has also purchased a stake in Swiggy. Swiggy’s targeting of $15 billion for its upcoming IPO can make it one of the most extensive initial public offerings in 2024, at a time when the food-delivery company is competing neck-to-neck with Zomato.

Meanwhile, talking about Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar, is winning hearts with his quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The show is in its 16th season and garners the same consistent love and adoration from the public. Big B’s interaction with the contestants is a delight to behold, and the show recently witnessed some emotionally high-octane moments, too. Amitabh Bachchan agreed to sponsor the treatment of contestant Nareshi Meena, who suffers from a brain tumor. She already won a whopping 50 lakhs on the show. However, the Zanjeer actor offered to help her extensively with the treatment.

On the acting front, Amitabh Bachchan won several laurels for his performance in Nag Ashwin’s magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD. The actor played Ashwatthama in the film, which starred Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Fans were spellbound by his powerful portrayal of the warrior who was an integral part of the Kurukshetra war in Mahabharat. Many fans also called his performance one of the significant highlights of Kalki 2898 AD. He has the film Vettaiyan in the pipeline which will have him reuniting with Rajinikanth after the 1991 movie Hum. Fans are excited to see the two superstars share the screen space with each other after so many years.

