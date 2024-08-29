Many wouldn’t know, but Ranbir Kapoor worked as an assistant on the sets of Aa Ab Laut Chalein (1999). He was only 15 years old, and his late father, Rishi Kapoor, directed the romantic drama. RK once claimed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had become his ‘best friend’ on the film sets, and Anushka Sharma refused to believe his claims, terming them “rubbish.” Scroll below for a fun throwback.

Aa Ab Laut Chalein was a very special film because it was the last production of RK Films, a company based in the famous RK Studio. It starred Rajesh Khanna, Akshaye Khanna, and Aishwarya in the leading roles. Made on a budget of 9 crores, the 1999 film earned around 11 crores at the box office and was declared a below-average affair.

During the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil promotions, Ranbir Kapoor revealed he used to hang out with Aishwarya Rai on Aa Ab Laut Chalein sets. He told Mastii, “Aishwarya ko mai bohot pehle se janta hu. Wo mere father ki film kar rahi thi, Aa Ab Laut Chalein, usme mai assitant tha. Uspe humari achi dosti ho gayi lekin fir wo apni life ko leke kaafi busy ho gayi, mai bhi college chala gaya. (I know Aishwarya since a really long time. She was working on my father’s film and I was also working as an assitant there. We became good friends but then she got busy with her life and I also went to my college…).”

Anushka Sharma interrupted, “You are saying you were friends with Aishwarya? That she was talking to you?” Ranbir Kapoor maintained, “Everyday, we used to hang out.”

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil leading actress refused to believe his claims as she responded, “Rubbish. Oh really? Like she would say ‘Aao Ranbir let’s hang out?’ How young were you? You’re behaving like as if… I’m sure she would have given you no bhao.”

Ranbir Kapoor swore and claimed he also had a picture with Aishwarya Rai from the sets. He then joked that Anushka Sharma was just “jealous,” further adding he best-friended his co-star because the Bachchan bahu was no longer available.

This is the most hilarious video of celebs. Ranbir is talking about Aishwarya Rai like any lukkha fan of an actress. Woh Apni life main Busy Ho Gayee, So I was not in touch. lol.🤪😂 pic.twitter.com/dbFShQAlnh — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 28, 2024

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) starred Ranbir, Anushka, and Aishwarya in the leading roles. It earned 112.5 crores at the Indian box office and gained the plus verdict.

