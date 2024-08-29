With the entry into the third week, Stree 2 is gradually slowing down at the box office. But Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer continue to give a tough fight. Although it scored double-digit on day 14, the horror-comedy flick slipped to the fifth spot in terms of best second Wednesdays of all time in Hindi cinema. Scroll below for all the updates!

It has been quite a streak of success for the Stree sequel, which was released in theatres on August 15, 2024. It has previously ranked #1 consecutively on the second Sunday, Monday. Unfortunately, with a slight dip in collections on day 13, it fell to the #3 spot.

Stree 2 collections on second Wednesday

There’s a further dip as Stree 2 clocked in 10.40 crores on day 14 and now registered the 5th highest Wednesday in Hindi cinema. The film has surpassed many biggies to achieve that feat – PK (9.05 crores), Animal (9.75 crores), Gadar 2 (10 crores), Ek Tha Tiger (10 crores) and Dhoom 3 (10.38 crores).

Take a look at the top 5 best second Wednesdays among Hindi films below:

Pathaan: 17.5 crores Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: 17.25 crores War: 11.2 crores Sultan: 10.82 crores Stree 2: 10.40 crores.

As visible, Shah Rukh Khan led Pathaan conquers the top throne with almost 68% higher collections than Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s blockbuster.

Stree 2 Worldwide Box Office Collections

Amar Kaushik’s film is achieving great heights globally. Despite competition from Indian films like Vedaa and Akshay Kumar along with Hollywood biggies like Deadpool & Wolverine & It Ends With Us, it is registering footfalls in the overseas markets. The worldwide collection currently stands at 607.23 crores (estimates) after 13 days.

