Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office (North America): On Track To Top The Charts During Labor Day Weekend As Multiple New Entries Projected To Earn Less Than $7 Million

Deadpool and Wolverine is expected to govern the box office on Labor Day weekend. Despite its sixth weekend of release, the Disney/Marvel film will retain its top spot this weekend. This is mainly due to the subdued box office performance of new entries Blink Twice and The Crow. Meanwhile, several labor day weekend new releases, are projected to underperform.

The Shawn Levy-directed film topped the box office chart last weekend, earning $18 million in its Fifth weekend of release. According to Variety, Deadpool and Wolverine will achieve the feat again over the Labor Day weekend (Friday through Monday), mainly due to the lack of compelling options.

Deadpool and Wolverine is projected to earn $12 million to $13 million over the weekend, making it the biggest earner at the domestic box office this weekend. The film has grossed $577 million in North America and $1.21 billion globally so far. The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer is closing in on the $600 million mark in the domestic box office.

Two new entries, the Dennis Quaid-led biopic Reagan and the AI horror fable Afraid, are projected to earn $5 to $7 Million. However, the new entries will not crack the top three. This will be retained by Deadpool and Wolverine, Alien: Romulus, and the romantic drama It Ends With Us. Reagan reportedly has a production budget of $25 Million. Awake has a budget of $12 Million.

Meanwhile, several other entries, including Lionsgate’s R-rated crime thriller “1992,” Bleecker Street’s sci-fi thriller “Slingshot,” and Roadside’s human trafficking drama “City of Dreams,” are projected to earn south of $2.5 million between Friday and Monady’s holiday.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

