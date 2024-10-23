The Diwali parties have begun in Bollywood, and last night, designer Manish Malhotra hosted a Diwali bash. The celebs made an appearance in style, putting their best fashion foot forward. From Alia Bhatt to Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday and others were in attendance. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra also attended the bash, and the actress left us stunned with her dazzling saree look. Scroll below for the deets.

Kiara is presently one of the most sought-after actresses in the film industry. The actress married her Shershaah co-star Sidharth in 2023. The couple recently spent their first Karwa Chauth and now have given their fans more swoon-worthy moments with her gorgeous look from Manish’s party.

The pictures and video clips of Kiara Advani posing for the paps have gone viral on social media. She is balancing the glitz and shine perfectly. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress sported a golden glittery saree with sequins draped seductively with a narrow pallu. It flawlessly accentuated her curves, and that well-toned abs put us all couch potatoes in deep shame. She paired her gorgeous saree with a strapless blouse with the same undertone color as the saree.

The Game Changer star tactfully accessorized her look and did not seem to go overboard. She wore a red and white diamond-embellished necklace and cocktail ring to complete the look. For makeup, Kiara Advani went for brown smoky eye makeup, nude blush on the cheeks, and highlighter. The actress wore nude brown lipstick and made it juicy with loads of lip gloss over it.

Her wavy hair was kept open and blow-dried, giving her the perfect Bollywood diva look. Kiara Advani took a page out of the Bollywood movies to style her look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party, and she absolutely nailed it. Check out Kiara Advani’s look here:

Kiara’s hubby, the handsome Sidharth Malhotra, wore a multi-colored, heavy embroidered kurta with white pants. It had red and golden works all over it. They both complimented each other. Here’s how the IT couple looked:

On the professional front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan. She will be seen alongside Ram Charan in the much-awaited Game Changer by S Shankar, which is scheduled to be released in 2025.

