Siddhant Chaturvedi’s ‘Goa Plan’ Gets Finalised But With A Twist

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has been on a roll ever since the actor made his debut on the silver screen. Post the success of Gully Boy, Siddhant signed multiple films with various big banner production houses and has a versatile line up under his belt.

As the lockdown started easing, the Gully Boy actor resumed working and now is all set to start shooting for his next project.

Shedding some light on the same, a source close to the actor shares, “Siddhant has been working even when we were on lockdown, he was doing only script reading sessions and preparing himself for when he could get back on the sets. He finished his prior commitments and will be travelling to Goa today to start shooting for Shakun Batra’s untitled film.”

Needless to say, Siddhant Chaturvedi’s schedule looks busy as ever and fans are excited to see what Siddhant brings to the viewers with his upcoming projects.

On the work front, Siddhant will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 followed by Shakun Batra’s untitled next where he will share the screen with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

Siddhant Chaturvedi will also be seen in the recently announced horror-comedy ‘Phone Bhoot’ alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khattar.

